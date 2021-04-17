Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Sheriff Pinky Gonzales to the Commission on Jail Standards for a term set to expire Jan. 31, 2027. Gonzales is the Refugio County Sheriff and previously served as a State Game Warden with Texas Parks and Wildlife. He is the vice president of the Coastal Bend Peace Officer Association and Sergeant of Arms for the Regional Sheriffs Alliance. He is a board member of the Gulf Bend MHMR and volunteers as a member of the Lions Club. Sheriff Gonzales attended the Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden Academy.
Mark Ward Sr., an associate professor of communication at the University of Houston-Victoria, presented multiple competitive papers at the Southern States Communication Association annual convention held virtually April 5-9. His paper, “Leveling Up: Speech Codes in Micro, Meso and Macro Practice,” was awarded Top Paper in Language and Social Interaction. He also served on the SSCA Executive Council and spoke on a panel about media literacy education.
