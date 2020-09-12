Mayor Rawley McCoy has appointed Raquel Garza to the Victoria Housing Authority Board, which oversees public housing for low-income residents, to fill a vacated term that will expire Jan. 15, 2022. Garza is a staff member for the Golden Crescent Workforce Development Board, assisting with the implementation and oversight of Workforce Solutions programs in a seven-county area. She has also been a member of the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission’s Economic Development Advisory Committee, Gulf Bend Center’s collaborative partnership panel, VISD’s Career Tech Education Advisory Committee, Golden Crescent Community Organizations Active in Disaster and Victoria County’s Family 1st Advisory Committee.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Head-on crash on barge canal bridge kills 2 drivers
- 2 deaths in Friday crash include Victoria resident
- Yoakum shuts out Cuero in rivalry game
- Johnson, No. 8 Calhoun hold off No. 6 El Campo
- Strong second half lifts Refugio over Edna
- Victim's family: 5-year sentence for Yoakum killer is a travesty of justice
- Driver crashes into Guadalupe River in high-speed pursuit , flees on foot
- City announces police chief finalists
- 2 VISD staff members, 3 students test positive for COVID-19 during first week of in-person classes
- Area roundup: No. 1 Shiner keeps rolling; Schulenburg powers past Yorktown.
Commented
- Letter: What I am voting for in November (30)
- Letter: Will we stand together? (14)
- Letter: Air Force veteran is neither a "sucker" nor "loser" (5)
- 2 VISD staff members, 3 students test positive for COVID-19 during first week of in-person classes (3)
- Car splashes into Victoria pool after 2-vehicle crash, driver flees (3)
- Letter: Mail-in ballots are vulnerable to voter fraud and rejection (3)
- Lavaca County's interim judge declines to endorse candidate to replace him (3)
- Yes,he said that (3)
- Letter: Examining the 10 planks of socialism (2)
- As pandemic wears on, Victoria turns to outdoor adventures (2)
Recent Comments
-
Barbara Henry said:
My deepest condolences to the family of Bea. She was such a ray of sunshine to be around. She will be greatly missed.
-
Alonzo Salazar said:
76 dead and nearly 4,000 infected. How did this become acceptable?
-
Alonzo Salazar said:
76 dead and nearly 4,000 dead. How did this become acceptable?
-
Glenn Wilson said:Grace -- Substitute "political" for "republican", and you'll be right on. Even though the Victoria County Commissioners Court, for example, makes it appear that being ethically challenged is p…
-
Elsie Spruill said:
I offer my sincerest condolences to the entire family of Sue Frater. We were childhood neighbors and she was so kind and loving. Rest In Paradise Sue!!
Elsie K. Williams Spruill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.