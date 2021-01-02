Lisa Gonzales was hired by the University of Houston-Victoria as an accounting specialist in Finance. In that position, she keeps track of UHV’s property and travel information.
Ty Zeller was hired by the University of Houston-Victoria Small Business Development Center as a business adviser. He will assist small business owners in Victoria, Jackson, Calhoun and Aransas counties.
A research article cowritten by Hardik Gohel, a University of Houston-Victoria assistant professor of computer science, recently was recognized by the World Health Organization. The article, “Electrochemical SARS-CoV-2 Sensing at Point-of-Care and Artificial Intelligence for Intelligent COVID-19 Management,” was listed on the organization’s COVID-19 Global Literature on Coronavirus Disease webpage at search.bvsalud.org/global-literature-on-novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov/resource/en/covidwho-889126.
Shannon Viola and Elise Hendricker wrote a column about the University of Houston-Victoria Specialist in School Psychology program that was featured in the Texas Association of School Psychologists winter newsletter.
James Williams, University of Houston-Victoria Environmental Health and Safety specialist, has received certification as a Texas Commission on Fire Protection-Fire Inspector I and II.
Victoria County farmer Brian Adamek has been elected a state director of Texas Farm Bureau (TFB). Adamek was elected to a two-year term as state director for District 12 at TFB’s 87th Annual Meeting in Waco on Dec. 5. Adamek grows corn and cotton in Victoria County. He has served several years in numerous roles, including president, on the Victoria County Farm Bureau board of directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.