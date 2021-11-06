TrustTexas Bank announces the recent promotion of Amber Myers to assistant branch manager of the Cuero office. Myers has been with TrustTexas Bank for three years where she started out as a relationship banker. In 2019, she moved to universal banker before being promoted to assistant branch manager this year.
Mark Ward Sr., an associate professor of communication at the University of Houston-Victoria, presented his research on television, radio and internet evangelism at the annual Sermon Studies Conference held virtually Oct. 15 and 16 and hosted by the Center for Sermon Studies. His presentation covered the history of religious broadcasting in the U.S. and its impacts on popular religion.
