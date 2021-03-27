Jhiela M. Poynter, managing attorney at Poynter Law, has been selected to the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. Each year, no more than 2.5% of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.
City of Victoria Municipal Court Clerk Elizabeth Montes earned the title of Certified Court Clerk II on March 17 from the Texas Court Clerks Association in conjunction with the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center, the Texas Municipal Courts Association and Texas State University in San Marcos. Montes also earned her Associate of Arts degree from Victoria College during the fall 2020 semester. She has worked for the city for almost three years and holds an Associate of Science degree in business management.
Victoria Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Belt earned his Bachelor of Science degree in fire administration from Columbia Southern University. Belt has worked for the fire department for 23 years and previously held the roles of firefighter/EMT, paramedic specialist, fire lieutenant, administrative services chief and training chief. He also holds an Associate of Applied Science degree in fire science from Victoria College.
Victoria Fire Department Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Thomas Legler graduated from the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas’s Fire Executive Management Training Program. Legler has been the City of Victoria fire marshal since 2011 and was promoted to the dual role of assistant fire chief in 2018.
