American Regional Health Center announces the arrival of their newest doctor, W. Jacob Cobb, M.D. The doctor joined the clinic Aug. 1 and is now accepting new patients. Cobb received his medical degree from Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine in College Station, and completed his medical internship and residency in Family Medicine at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he also completed his fellowship training in surgical obstetrics and obstetric ultrasound.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Are you afraid of the dark?
Most Popular
Articles
- Ceremony marks return of appliance store to Victoria
- Blotter: Laredo woman arrested on information fraud charges
- Hallettsville edges Yoakum in crucial district matchup
- Downtown Master Plan lays out a renewed vision for Victoria's downtown
- Haunted trail in Nordheim promises horrors for all
- 'Truly devastating': Fire destroys family-owned Bay City funeral home
- Victoria man dies in hospital one day after Jackson County crash
- El Campo continues dominance over Bay City
- Week 9 Area Football Scores
- East suffers close loss at G-P
Commented
- Guest Column: Read my lips (just not my words) (9)
- It's getting too hostile (10)
- Longtime Victoria resident, banker shares infectious enthusiasm for God, family, service (3)
- Goliad County judge orders JP, constable to vacate offices (2)
- Carrie Suzanne Myers (2)
- Guest column: To delay rebuilding the Stroman campus will cost the community many extra millions of dollars in the future (2)
- Former Victoria County deputy pleads guilty to invasive recording charge (2)
- Misty Lynn Whitney (1)
- JAMES "JIM" G. BROWN (1)
- Martin "Peewee" Robles Jr. (1)
- Nueces Street to be reduced (1)
- Father of sex trafficking victim to speak at monthly Victoria GOP meeting (1)
- Street Smarts: How does the City decide which streets to repair? (1)
- Billy G. McDade (1)
- It's time to get rid of the debt limit (1)
- Former Shiner police chief files lawsuit accusing city officials of retaliation, violation Texas Whistleblower Act (1)
- Blotter: Victoria woman accused of hindering prosecution, apprehension of a felon (1)
Recent Comments
-
Glenn Wilson said:"The construction is part of the $1,069,850 North Heights Utility Replacement Project Phase VII." I just have to wonder if any phases of the Utilities Replacement Project were coordinated with…
-
Glenn Wilson said:"Otherwise, the City would have to dig up a brand-new street to get to the utilities", which it cleverly did on a section of Airline several years ago, not just once, but twice, paving the str…
-
Tanya Klages said:
Carrie was a peaceful soul. She was funny and outgoing. She was kind to everyone who she met. She will be missed. The Stingarette family misses you.
-
Sandra Hardy McKenzie said:Carrie was a kind, considerate professional; and, helped us greatly as we navigated re-doing our kitchen and laundry room. She will be missed by friend, family and clients. God Bless You - wit…
-
Kristi Manning said:I am so sorry for the lose of James (Jim) Brown. I was several year behind him in high school. However I remember Jim and Cheryl as we were growing up. I envied their high school relationship.…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.