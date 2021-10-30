Victoria Police Department Sgt. Jason Martin recently graduated from the Leadership Command College — Class 90 of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas. Martin has been serving the Victoria community for 16 years, including six years as a sergeant and three years as a detective. He earned his police academy certificate from Delmar College.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
