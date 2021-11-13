City of Victoria Public Works utility equipment operators Joseph Brawner, Ernest Hernandez and Rodney Rodriquez and water meter technicians Alfred Cano and Adan Lopez earned their Class D water operator licenses from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Brawner also earned his Class 2 wastewater collection operator license from the TCEQ. Brawner began working for the city in 2017 and previously held the role of utility maintenance worker. Hernandez began working for the city in 2020 and previously held the role of utility maintenance worker. Rodriquez began working for the city in 2019 and previously held the role of utility maintenance worker. Cano began working for the city in 2002 and previously held the roles of utility maintenance worker and utility equipment operator. Lopez began working for the city in 2018 and previously held the role of water meter technician trainee.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
