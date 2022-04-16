LuAnn O’Connor, of Victoria, Pam Ward of Yoakum, and Nicola Hammett of Columbus, sales associates with Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company, have been named to the company’s 2021 International President’s Elite. O’Connor also earned the company’s title of Top Producer Victoria for Volume Closed 2021, and Hammett, Top Producer Columbus 2021.
The Zaplac Group, that includes Jimmy Zaplac, Sarah Rowlands, Damiana Eller, Dawn Zaplac and Casey Harryman, also achieved the International President’s Elite Team award. The Zaplac Group also earned the company’s title of Top Producer Team for 2021.
Edward Jones financial advisor Kenny French Sr. of Victoria was named among the 2022 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors in Texas by Forbes and Shook Research. French is one of 117 Edward Jones financial advisors to be named to the 2022 Forbes Shook Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking, which was announced in April and published in the 2022 April/May issue.
