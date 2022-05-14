Mayor Jeff Bauknight has appointed Amanda Berry to the Victoria Housing Authority Board, which oversees public housing for low-income residents, to fill a two-year term that will expire in 2024. In this role, she will help guide development of a forthcoming strategic plan and redevelopment strategy for the housing authority. Berry is pursuing an Associate of Arts degree at Victoria College with plans to become a teacher. She previously served as executive director of Encounter Community Outreach, a local youth services nonprofit, and has also been involved with the Victoria Area Homeless Coalition and Rushing Winds Food Pantry.
Allison Lacey was recently promoted to city attorney for the City of Victoria. In this position, she will serve as the legal advisor for the City, a role that includes representing the City in legal proceedings as well as drafting and reviewing ordinances and other legal documents. Lacey began working as the assistant city attorney in 2015 and was promoted to deputy city attorney in 2021 before being promoted to her current role. Prior to working for the City, Lacey held roles as an assistant district attorney and family law practitioner. She is also on the boards of directors for the United Way of the Crossroads and Victoria Preservation Inc. She also serves as a mentor through the Victoria Business Education Coalition’s Mentor Connector program. Lacey earned her doctorate in jurisprudence from Texas Tech University in 2007.
(0) comments
