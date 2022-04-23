Susan Orsak, Quinn Gleinser, and Jeff Lenhart, of Victoria, Carla Cain, of Columbus, and Krystal Reid, of Ingleside, sales associates with Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company, were recently named to the company’s 2021 International Diamond Society. Only the top 12% of all Coldwell Banker sales associates worldwide qualified for this distinguished group.
Daniel Torres, from Victoria, sales associate with Aqua Purification Inc. has achieved a gold standard award for residential and commercial sales from Kinetico headquarters. Torres received one of the highest awards from Kinetico headquarters which represents 1,000 units sold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.