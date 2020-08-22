Lisa Kainer, Volunteer Services and Community Programs coordinator at Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, received recognition for excellence from the Habitat for Humanity Texas state office, as one of the leaders across Texas in completion of learning opportunities.
Marlayna McKinley was recently promoted to vice president credit administration officer in the Loan Department of the TrustTexas Bank branch office in Cuero.
