Melanie Lemanski was hired by the University of Houston-Victoria School of Arts & Sciences as an assistant professor of psychology, where her duties include training graduate students pursuing a specialist degree in school psychology. She also teaches graduate and undergraduate level psychology courses.
Rebecca Heron was hired by the University of Houston-Victoria School of Arts & Sciences as an assistant professor of forensic psychology. She teaches both undergraduate and graduate courses, as well as courses related to psychology.
Stephen Keen recently was hired by the City of Victoria’s Planning Services department as a transportation planner. In addition to providing transportation planning for the City, Keen will serve as the Metropolitan Planning Organization coordinator, overseeing the administration, implementation, reporting and monitoring responsibilities of the MPO in compliance with federal legislation, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.
