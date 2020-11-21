Teri R. Moten has recently joined Texas Home Health Hospice, formerly Accolade, as their hospice liaison and community educator. Moten educates families, community organizations, and healthcare professionals on the benefits of seeking hospice early and the comprehensive services provided by a multi-disciplinary hospice team.
The City of Victoria Legal hired Ruby Boone as an assistant city attorney starting Nov. 16. In this role, she will serve as the prosecutor for the City of Victoria Municipal Court and will be the primary legal adviser to several departments, boards and commissions.
The City of Victoria Parks & Recreation hired Kimberly Zygmant as its assistant director starting Nov. 16. Zygmant has more than nine years of experience in the field of recreation, including more than seven years of program management, policy writing, budgeting, strategic planning and supervisory experience.
TrustTexas Bank announces that Jared Bittlebrun has recently been promoted to senior vice president – loan officer. Bittlebrun has worked with TrustTexas Bank for seven years as vice president – loan officer.
