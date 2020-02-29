American Bank has hired David Edwards as a senior commercial lending officer for the Victoria branch. Edwards has more than 37 years of financial institution experience. Edwards holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance from Texas Tech University in Lubbock. He is an active member of the Victoria community and serves on the boards of the Victoria County United Way, Victoria Symphony Society, and the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, where he serves as chairman.
Angelina Janzen was hired by the University of Houston-Victoria as an admissions and records analyst, where she processes applications for admission. She has an associate degree in science from Victoria College and is a student at UHV, where she is working on a Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences in digital gaming and simulation.
James Williams was hired by UHV Business Services as an environmental health and safety specialist, with his primary focus being the safety of the biology labs and biology research at UHV. Previously, he worked for seven years in manufacturing, with four of those years as a manufacturing engineer supervisor. He also worked as a station manager for 11 years for a satellite radio station.
Amanda Rathbun was hired by UHV Athletics as an assistant athletic trainer. She works with UHV student-athletes on injury prevention and emergency care as well as rehabilitation from athletic injuries. Previously, she worked as a contract athletic trainer for high schools in the Nacogdoches area.
Brent Lang was hired by the UHV School of Arts & Sciences as an assistant professor of psychology, where he teaches courses in research methods, psychology of adjustment, intellectual assessment, personality assessment and psychotherapy. In 2019, he completed his doctoral internship in the geropsychology and behavioral medicine research track at Baylor College of Medicine.
