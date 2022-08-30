Teri R. Moten, MBA, was named the Woman of the Month for the Victoria Professional Express Network chapter of the American Business Women’s Association. Teri is a digital marketing consultant with M. Roberts Digital and is a past president of VPEN.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Bloomington gets season off to successful start
- New Caterpillar supplier comes to sprawling business park
- Edna climbs, Shiner and Refugio fall in rankings
- Schools in Yoakum, Wharton receive separate threats on Tuesday
- Partners for life: Officer plans to adopt K-9 partner
- Victoria man arrested on suspicion of cruelty to animals involving torture
- Victoria council to vote on lowering tax rate by 3 cents
- Forecasters predict low chance of tropical formation near South Texas
- Hallettsville stuns Shiner in season opener
- Lori Paige Foster named Victoria County treasurer
Commented
- National editorial :Political bravery in the United States keeps democracy alive: (18)
- Victoria-area students could get reprieve as Biden administration cancels some debt (10)
- Letter: Banning semi-automatic rifles worked in 1994 (3)
- Victoria council to vote on lowering tax rate by 3 cents (2)
- Guest column: Trust your conscience (1)
- Letter: Abortion issue is a matter of religion (1)
- Andrew Schroer: Dying is just like being born (1)
- Bloomington gets season off to successful start (1)
- Jim Graff: God has an amazingly fruitful and fulfilling life for us (1)
- 'The Grid' podcast: Writers always try to establish a 'voice,' now you can hear them too (1)
- Guest column: Adapting for the future (3)
- City Corner: Protect your catalytic converter with these safety tips (1)
- Guest column: Banning books runs counter to tenet of American democracy (4)
- Football is back! Friday night lights return (1)
Recent Comments
-
Rick Dockery said:I’ve lived in several different parts of the state and the country and I travel a bit for work. I would put the local sports coverage the paper provides up against any other papers I read. The…
-
Mary Ann Wenske said:A good number of secularists, people who do not believe in a diety or God, promote being pro-life toward their fellow humans and recognize the dignity of our species. There is nothing religiou…
-
Dale Turner said:
I know many Victoria's want Bloomington to win and we support the team and their coaching staff. We wish you a 2nd win this Friday night.
-
Glenn Wilson said:
No doubt that's quite profound, Leonard, but its meaning here is a bit unclear.
-
Glenn Wilson said:"God has an amazingly fruitful and fulfilling life for us. But what He’s able to do for us is determined by what we let him do in us." -- Let him? If God is totally in control and all-powerful…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.