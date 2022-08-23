City of Victoria Municipal Court Administrator Tiffany Totah recently earned her Certified Court Executive certification from the nationwide Institute for Court Management. Totah earned her Certified Municipal Court Clerk certification from the Texas Court Clerks Association and her Master of Business Administration degree in management from the University of Houston-Victoria.
Two administrators from Victoria school district have been named to the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association Board of Directors. Aloe Elementary School Principal Kristina Hurley will serve the association as Region 3 president and Crain Elementary School Principal Yasmina St. Jean will serve as president-elect.
