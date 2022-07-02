City of Victoria employees Elizabeth Montes and Tiffany Totah, Municipal Court; Kevin Lamprecht, Frank Naranjo and Maria Perez, Victoria Fire Department; and Nate Arnold, Adam Banda, James Collins, Bryan Knief, Lee Peters and John Turner, Victoria Police Department, were recently certified as child passenger safety technicians by Safe Kids Worldwide. This nationally recognized certification acknowledges that a person is qualified to educate caregivers about proper installation and use of children’s car seats and booster seats.
Tamara Kainer recently joined Cuero Regional Hospital as their Marketing and Business Development director. Kainer has worked in the industry for over six years in marketing and development for a Victoria hospital, with a former background in pharmaceutical sales. She graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in marketing in 2001.
Victoria Assistant City Manager Darrek Ferrell recently earned his Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association. He is one of about 1,400 local government management professionals worldwide who are credentialed through the ICMA program and one of two in the Victoria City Manager’s Office to hold the designation, along with City Manager Jesús A. Garza. Ferrell has served as an assistant city manager in Victoria since January 2020 and previously worked in San Antonio, McKinney, Mount Vernon, and Commerce. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and his Master of Public Service and Administration degree from Texas A&M University, and he is a graduate of the ICMA Emerging Leaders Development Program.
