Teri R. Moten, MBA, has been appointed to the board of directors for the African-American Marketing Association, where she also co-chairs the Special Programs committee. Additionally, Moten is a digital marketing consultant at MRoberts Digital and is renowned as a business advocate, coaching and consulting through her firm, Your Business Problem Solver.
Jennifer Mann has been named president for the Victoria Professional Express Network. She serves as the chief operating officer at Key Concepts Marketing. She graduated with her Bachelor's of Science degree in communication from the University of Houston-Victoria in December 2022.