There were still Republican holdouts in the balloting for speaker of the House on Friday, but Rep.-elect Michael Cloud of Victoria was not among them.

Cloud twice supported Kevin McCarthy's bid for speaker, along with a dozen other representatives-elect who, in votes Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, backed alternative candidates.

It appeared there were enough GOP votes against McCarthy, of California, to keep him from being seated as speaker in the midday votes on Friday.

After the 13th round of voting Friday afternoon, there were not enough vote for McCarthy to take the speakership.

Other Texans to support McCarthy after voting against him previously include Chip Roy, R-Austin, and Keith Self, R-McKinney.

Earlier in the week, Cloud said in a news release he voted against McCarthy because, "Congress is broken."

“I have worked diligently with members of Congress, including Kevin McCarthy, to find agreement on key structural reforms and policy initiatives needed to put our country on the right path," he said in the Tuesday news release. "Some progress was made, but ultimately many of the promises made lacked enforcement mechanisms necessary to ensure their implementation, casting doubt on the sincerity of reforms.”

On Thursday, he said in a video released on social media: "I know how this looks back home. I'm not unmindful to that," Cloud said in the video. "You know, sometimes it can look like chaos. But I came here to change how Washington works. I actually ran on that. … This place needs to change.

"I'd ask you to consider at anytime in history where that's looked pretty," he continued, adding, "It's difficult to bring real change to entrenched institutions."

Bill Pozzi, the GOP chairman in Victoria County, praised Cloud in a Thursday interview.

"We finally got some guys with guts, those people belonging to the Freedom Forum,” Pozzi said in an interview. “And they’re standing up to the status quo. And I’m so happy that they’re doing that, that they’re not selling us out to the establishment Republicans, and they’re trying to negotiate.”

He specifically commended Cloud for “looking out for little people like me, and little people, like all the people in Victoria, Texas, and I admire him greatly for doing that. And I appreciate him as my congressman.”

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.