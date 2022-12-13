Sara Rodriguez defeated incumbent Dan Heard in November’s election for Calhoun County district attorney. Her term begins Jan. 1.
Rodriguez, 42, of Port Lavaca, said Monday she looks forward to serving the people in her county.
“I have chosen to serve the public in this capacity to make a positive difference in the lives of others and this community,” Rodriguez said. “It is a responsive way of servicing the citizens of Calhoun County and making a safer community while practicing law.”
Rodriquez is no stranger to service, as a board member of the Harbor Children’s Alliance and Victim’s Center, a member of rotary, a member of the First United Methodist Church of Port Lavaca, a past board member of the Port Lavaca YMCA and a corporate board member of the Golden Crescent YMCA.
This will be he first time she serves the public as an elected official, she said.
“I am looking forward to working with the citizens of Calhoun County to see that justice is done, contributing to a safer Calhoun County, and setting policies to achieve those goals,” Rodriguez said. “I am also extremely excited to work with law enforcement as a partner and educator so that we can solve and prosecute crimes.”
Rodriguez plans to strengthening her office’s relationship with law enforcement personnel, “making prosecutorial decisions based on evidence, not relationships or feelings, setting prosecutorial policies that serve the needs of the citizens of the county and working to ensure a just result for the community, the accused and the victims.”
As a legacy, Rodriguez intends to ensure one of responsible stewardship of justice.
“Justice that betters the lives of the citizens of Calhoun County, treats victims with dignity, and ensures convictions are obtained with integrity in a fair manner within the bounds of the Constitution and the laws of the state of Texas,” she said.
Rodriguez summed up her personal project as the new district attorney into two categories: service and law. Interwoven within these two categories, she places a great deal of focus on the safety and well-being of her constituents.
“This is an amazing job to have because I get to practice law while serving my community,” she said. “It is also important to know that I understand that I work for the citizens of Calhoun County, and they want a safe community where crimes are prosecuted.”
Rodriguez said she has received valued and expert advice on running the office in a manner that fosters a productive, positive work environment.
“Our highly skilled and professional staff allows my focus to remain on prosecuting crimes,” she added.