The newest group of jaguars are getting a feel for their new home this weekend, as the University of Houston-Victoria's ROAR orientation kicked off Friday afternoon.

New students filtered into UHV's University Commons building and were met by a group of enthusiastic orientation leaders, the upperclassmen students who help their younger classmates get acclimated to their new environment.

After signing in and getting a packet of information — and a bright red baseball cap reading "Jag Fam" across the front — they went across the street to get settled into their dorm rooms in Smith Hall.

This weekend's events include the first of two overnight orientation sessions, as well as two online sessions. The overnight orientation structure is a recent redevelopment, because the COVID-19 pandemic stopped UHV from holding the overnight events during the last few years.

They're back on this year, though, and their staff are looking forward to it.

Orientation leader Antonio Martinez, a sophomore biology major, said he's looking forward to making a mark on incoming students.

He chose to become an orientation leader, so he could "leave something behind people can remember me by," Martinez said.

The orientation leaders are responsible for helping about 50 students get to know the university this weekend through events like a resource fair, course registration and financial aid bingo. They'll also have the opportunity for no fewer than four different tours on Saturday, going around the campus, library, dorms, and city of Victoria itself. They will even get to meet jaX the Jaguar, the university's mascot.

University leaders, like Student Government Association President Kai Martinez and Vice President of Student Affairs Jay Lambert, also welcomed the new students on Friday night over dinner.

One of those new students is Rylee Coplen, who's transferring to UHV from Palo Alto College in San Antonio. Coplen has family ties to UHV who recommended the university to her, she said. She is looking forward to living in the dorms with other students.

One of her soon-to-be classmates, Jordyn Arroyo, is hoping to study psychology to become a therapist. Arroyo said her main motivation was to help people, so if the psychology plan doesn't work out, she's minoring in English to hopefully prepare herself for a teaching career.

Coming to UHV was a last minute decision, she said, but she's already enjoying it, and has even started connecting with faculty in the university's English department.

Of course, some of the incoming students were also feeling the nerves that come with moving to college and starting new experiences.

Joshua Benefield, who's planning on studying communication design to work in the digital media field, said he was feeling "excited and nervous," but also that he was looking forward to the student life on campus.

His mother, Tiffany Benefield, said she also was excited for him to start his time at UHV.

"I told him that it was a time to test his boundaries," she said, and then after taking a beat, she qualified her advice.

"In a safe way," she added.