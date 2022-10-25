Marisa Perez-Diaz, the Democrat currently serving as District 3's representative on the State Board of Education, faces a challenge from Ken Morrow, a Republican insurance salesman.
District 3 stretches from the U.S.-Mexico border to Gonzales County, and includes DeWitt, Lavaca and Goliad counties in the Crossroads. However, the race could have ramifications across the state, as the state board wields significant influence over Texas' education standards and textbooks.
After working as a caseworker in the Texas Child Protective Services, Perez-Diaz was first elected to the state board in 2012, and has held her position since, serving on the Committee on Instruction, Committee on School Initiatives and Committee on School Finance/Permanent School Fund.
Morrow, her GOP challenger, is making his case to voters on a self-described "conservative" platform.
"Truthfully, I am a conservative Christian," he said. "And that is the world view that I'm going to bring into my decision making being on the State Board of Education."
Beyond parenting four children, Morrow's experience in education was serving as director of Grace Christian Academy in Gonzales when the school was started by his church, Memorial Heights Baptist.
In his campaign for state board, he raised concerns about a state law which allows districts to use textbooks not approved by the state board, suggesting that it could leave students unprepared for standardized tests. Districts must demonstrate that non-approved books are in line with the state's education standards.
Perez-Diaz said she understands both sides of that issue, but that the flexibly can often allow districts to "supplement the learning in a positive way."
Her concern is that the unelected Texas Commissioner of Education's power in the textbook approval process is starting to supplant the state board.
"I would be concerned that the State Board of Education's authority over instructional materials approval would be even more watered down, and perhaps given more authority to the commissioner of education," Perez-Diaz said.
Morrow staked out a conservative position regarding transgender children in Texas schools and race in education, in response to a question about his goals after potentially taking office.
"I believe that boys are boys, and girls are girls, and boys shouldn't participate in girls sports or go in girls bathrooms, and girls shouldn't participate in boys sports or go and boys bathrooms," he said.
He said he did not know how much oversight the state board has over that issue.
"How can I impact common sense using the State Board of Education in the rules and regulations that I'm going to have to follow. I will have to figure out once I get in office, but that's certainly the framework that I'm going to be operating from," he said.
The state board does have important influence over Texas charter schools, though, because it has veto power in the process to establish new ones. Perez-Diaz said she has concerns over the "oversaturation" of charter schools in some areas, while not being pro- or anti-charter school.
"One of the things I hate to hear is when the charter comes in, as part of their proposing interview, (and) talks negatively about traditional ISD in the community ... our school districts undergo a lot of pressure. There's a lot more bureaucracy, unfortunately, that our districts are forced to manage through," she said. "And so I think that when approaching charter schools, we have to understand, are we are we looking at them from an equitable lens? Are these charter schools truly being innovative? Does the community truly want them there?"
Morrow's position comes down in support of charter schools.
"Charter schools are an alternative to public education, but they still have to meet every criteria that a public school would," he said. "So it's not exactly a way to get out of doing anything. It's just another approach. So I am pro charter school as a way to try to help improve our kids education."
Both candidates spoke about the need for community involvement in the state board and the education process. Morrow particularly focused on parents and grandparents volunteering and getting involved with the issues, and Perez-Diaz also mentioned hearing from students themselves from her position on the board.
"It's always really powerful to hear from community members who are passionate about this, the issues that we're taking up at the state board, but there's nothing like hearing from young people who are directly impacted by the standards that we set," she said. "So throughout my tenure on the board, I've committed myself to making sure that we're lifting up youth voice and current practitioner voice."