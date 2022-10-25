Marisa Perez-Diaz

Education: Studied sociology at the University of Texas-Austin and earned a Master's in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Texas-San Antonio

City of residence: San Antonio

Occupation: State Board of Education member, worked as caseworker at Child Protective Services and an administrator at several Texas school districts.

Community involvement: She has worked with Community in Schools, a nonprofit meant to keep kids in schools, San Antonio Leaders & Teachers, an educator network, and other non-profits. She is a board member for School Board Partners, a national organization meant to help grow and develop school board members.