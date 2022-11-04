Michael Cloud, the Republican congressman who has represented the Crossroads in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2018, is facing Maclovio Perez, a former broadcast news reporter, in Tuesday’s general election.
The two candidates hope to represent the redrawn — but still conservative — District 27 for the next two years. They take different sides in most of the election’s key issues.
Immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border is one of Cloud’s key issues, and the congressman does not hesitate to blame the Biden administration for what he describes as a deadly situation along the border.
During a speech in Port Lavaca on Thursday, he alleged that the federal government’s border security apparatus has been turned into a ‘transportation structure’ for cartel-fueled immigration.
“My concern is that we write the check, we hand it over to the administration and they take the check, and we're saying ‘more money for border security,’ and they're saying, ‘oh, more money for your human trafficking,’” he said. “Because there's no effort right now, and actually a huge effort to undermine every sort of security system.”
Cloud argued that the U.S. should have a “process that incentivizes a legal process and one that disincentivizes an illegal process.”
Perez characterized the border as a “boogeyman” being used to scare voters, and argued that immigration is fueled by America’s history of interference in Latin America.
“Number one, (the) border’s not open. Number two, we have a lot of border patrol down there. Number three, there are hordes of people coming north, you know why? Because the United States destabilized the economy in Venezuela,” Perez said. “We sanctioned their government and their oil, now everybody can’t eat, so they’re coming north.”
He said that people need to understand the “cause and effect” history around immigration, and that the U.S. relies on immigrant labor.
“These people here today had a salad,” he said about the meal at a Port Lavaca Rotary Club meeting Thursday. “I'll bet you $100 that salad was picked by an illegal immigrant somewhere.”
Cloud also criticized the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives for inaction on inflation and other economic issues, and argued that energy policy is key to the economy.
“It's very important that we have the right energy policies, and so we've been on the forefront of continuing to work toward the restoration of an America-irst energy policy,” he said.
Perez said he supported requiring gas pumps to have vapor recovery nozzles to help with emission issues and advocated for government regulations to protect the environment.
He argued that private companies’ responsibility is to their stockholders, not the people, so the government needs to step in to prevent environmental damage.
“If your business plan includes throwing your leftover junk into the Gulf of Mexico, we have a problem,” he said.
Cloud’s re-election effort has been endorsed by a number of prominent GOP figures including former President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz.
In 2021, he supported objections against some states’ 2020 presidential electoral votes after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, which he described as “heartbreaking” and “surreal" in 2021.
Both candidates described the 2022 election and contemporary politics in dramatic terms.
“I really do think that democracy is at a crossroads,” Perez said, arguing that there is a risk of the U.S. slipping into an authoritarian system.
Cloud described today’s politics as a contrast between “people who think the U.S. is a good influence and people who think that the U.S. is an evil influence.”
“We are literally in a battle for the heart and soul of our nation,” he said.