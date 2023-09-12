VANDERBILT — Industrial's superintendent said the district has reminded staff about policies regarding activities on school buses and in locker rooms.
At a school board meeting on Monday, Superintendent Clark Motley informed those in attendance and board members that staff have been made aware of policies regarding seating on buses for extracurricular activities via recent communication from administration.
The superintendent also noted the district emphasized policies about supervision of students in locker rooms to staff.
“All extracurricular sponsors and coaches have been made aware of the requirement of seating charts on our buses to and from trips to events and games,” Motley said. “Locker room supervision schedules have been updated to ensure that our students are supervised at all times to the greatest extent possible.”
Motley did not say whether or not this is result of the the incident that took place in April resulting in four former students receiving felony assault charges in July. The superintendent also did not say whether or not the incident prompted any changes to district policies.
The case in question accuses Zachary Kuchler, Christopher Taylor McCrory, Cullen Stumfoll and Braxton Warren of assaulting a 16-year-old teammate on a team bus following a baseball game.
The four defendants, all of whom are 18, all are set to file motions in court on Wednesday.
When asked in July if the there is a hazing problem in Industrial schools or the athletic department, Motley did not directly answer, but said through the district’s investigation of the April incident, “We uncovered that hazing had occurred, yes.”
It is unclear what the district's policy is regarding student reprimand for acts of hazing. Administration has said that it is district policy to not comment on individual student discipline.
High academic grade expected for Industrial
Also during the meeting’s administrative report, Motley told trustees the districts predicts the Texas Education Agency will give the district an “A” grade in its annual accountability rating based on the district’s calculations.
Each year, the TEA bestows statewide “A” through “F” ratings to each school district based on the agency’s evaluation of the districts academic performance.
The district received an “A” rating in 2022.
Details of the ratings for Industrial and other school districts will be made public by the agency on Sept. 28.