Industrial Independent School District on Monday will hold its first board of trustees meeting since felony assault charges were filed against four former high school baseball players last month.
The meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. at the school's administration building, will include a budget workshop followed by a number of agenda items.
According to the agenda posted on Friday to the district's website, the only public comments that will be allowed during the meeting must pertain to items on the agenda.
"At all other Board meetings, public comment shall be limited to items on the agenda posted with notice of the meeting."
These items include the student code of conduct, additions and revisions to local policies such as termination of employee policy, employee standards of conduct and more.
The April 27 incident resulting in Jackson County criminal cases accusing four former students, Zachary Kuchler, Christopher "Taylor" McCrory, Cullen Stumfoll and Braxton Warren, is not listed as an item of discussion for Monday's meeting. It is unknown if any of the policy revisions will relate to the incident.
On July 20 and 24, the four defendants were indicted on charges of organizing in criminal activity — assault. The case accuses the four players, all of whom are now 18, of assaulting a 16-year-old teammate on the team bus following a district playoff win over Tidehaven High School in Hallettsville. Sources have told the Advocate that coaches were present during the assault. The district has not confirmed the extent of the players' punishments, not has administration indicated if coaches were reprimanded in any way.
Arraignments for the case are set for Aug. 15 at the Jackson County Courthouse.
Public records withheld
In investigating the April 27 incident and the ensuing actions taken by the district, the Advocate filed three separate Texas Public Records Requests to the district. These requests included seeking records of reports related to alleged assault made by the district to the Texas Education Agency; a copy of the video of the incident — or the chance to view the recording; and text/electronic communications. The text messages requested include communication between the team's head coach, the superintendent, the school's principal and the athletic director in the days immediately following the alleged incident.
The Advocate's request to view the video recording was denied by the district, which claimed the video is protected under State and Federal law under The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
The district sent the other two requests to the state's Attorney General office to request a determination as to whether they are public, writing that Industrial ISD "anticipates litigation may arise from this matter." Because of this, in the letter to the AG's office, the district's legal counsel wrote it believes that these records are protected from public disclosure.
A timeframe for the attorney general's decision is unknown at this time.