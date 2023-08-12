An Industrial school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.
Last Monday, district trustees met for the first time since four former varsity baseball players were charged with felony assault charges, though at the meeting, comments were restricted to agenda items. Monday’s meeting will be the first in which the public may share their thoughts with the district on the handling of an April incident that resulted in four students being indicted on assault charges.
The case in question, tried by the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, accuses Zachary Kuchler, Christopher “Taylor” McCrory, Cullen Stumfoll and Braxton Warren of assaulting a younger teammate on the team bus following a district playoff game. All four defendants are 18, while the alleged victim is 16. Arraignments for all four defendants are set for Tuesday.
At last week’s meeting, an Industrial alum shared concern that a cover-up by the district took place, considering all four players remained eligible in the teams’ six remaining games following the April incident. Multiple sources who said they have viewed a video recording of the incident told the Advocate that coaches were present when it occurred. Industrial administration officials have not shared whether reprimands involving any staff took place following the district’s and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s investigations.
None of the agenda items set for Monday’s meeting are directly related to the original incident or the investigations that followed.
The meeting will be held at the district’s administration building on Fifth Street in Vanderbilt.