In the summer of 1950, war erupted in Korea when soldiers of the communist North Korean People's Army, supported by China, crossed the 38th parallel. Nineteen-year-old Adelaido Mata Solis, of Inez, had no way of knowing he would quickly become a highly-decorated casualty of the conflict.
Though the war raged for three years, Solis would die as a prisoner of war before the first year was out, on April 30, 1951. His body never made it home — until now.
His remains were identified in August, and after 71 years away from home, Solis returned and will be buried Sunday in San Jose Cemetery on Black Bayou Road near Bloomington.
Solis was a private first class in Company B, 1st Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, fighting in North Korea, according to his obituary. He was taken prisoner Dec. 1, 1950, and died about five months later.
The communist Chinese forces devastated Solis' division as they guarded the Eighth Army's withdrawal from battle, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 1950, according to The U.S. Army Center of Military History. It is not known whether Solis was wounded.
"The military never told us he was wounded," Lee Cantu, Solis' nephew, said Monday. "He basically died at Camp 5 from malnutrition. Also, 1950 was a record winter in North Korea."
In November and December 1950, Chinese forces overwhelmed U.S. formations at Unsan, Kunu-ri and the Chosin Reservoir, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. So many Americans were taken prisoner, that newly formed, permanent Chinese-run prisoner-of-war camps were established to hold them.
Given the historical record, it is likely Solis went to one of these camps on the south bank of the Yalu River on the border between North Korea and China — Prisoner of War Camp 5, called Pyoktong.
It is also likely, according to the National Library of Medicine, that Solis died, like the majority of Korean War prisoners who died, because of terrible conditions in the camp. Of prisoner deaths, 65.8% were the result of preventable diseases, most commonly dysentery or tuberculosis. Deplorable living conditions were to blame for the spread of disease. Little more than 10% died of battle wounds.
Solis was awarded the Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Prisoner of War Medal, the Korean Service medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Presidential Unit Citation Medal and the Republic of Korea War Service Medal, according to his obituary.
During Operation Glory, in 1954, North Korea returned remains recovered from Pyoktong to the United Nations but Solis did not appear on any of the transfer rosters and he was determined to be nonrecoverable on Jan. 16, 1956, according to his obituary.
In November 2019, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, disinterred from a grave in Honolulu, Hawaii, Unknown X-14719, a set of remains returned during Operation Glory. The remains were sent to a laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman, Hawaii, for analysis.
Scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence, in determining the identity of the remains. Importantly, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis to positively identify Solis.
His remains were confirmed and accounted for Aug. 15, according to his obituary.
Solis' mother died before he joined the service. His father died about 10 years after the Korean War, Cantu said. Of Solis' 14 siblings, only Cantu's mother, Mary S. Cantu, 84, of Inez, is alive
"This is just an amazing event knowing that after more than 70 years, one of your family members is coming home," Lee Cantu said. "It's closure for my mom. She was only 11 years old when he joined the military. She's been emotional but I tell her it's a good emotion — a glorious moment that he's come home."
Cantu said family he knew little of have come together for Solis' burial. Cousins he did not know before have contacted him, he said.
Solis' funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Bloomington, followed by a full military service at his burial. The U.S. Army will present military honors.
Cantu said after the funeral Mass, the U.S. Army will present his mother with replicas of all of Solis' medals.