Local public officials and business leaders shared on Tuesday how South Texas is taking steps forward in the world of transport.
The South Texas Transportation Conference, held at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex, covered many forms of infrastructure, from roads to broadband internet service.
"Strong transportation is vital to improving our economic growth in (District 27) and across our nation," U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, whose district includes most of the Crossroads, said in a video message at the beginning of the conference.
The featured speakers included the chair of the Alliance for I-69, the director of the Victoria Regional Airport and one of Victoria's assistant city managers.
Sydney Murphy, who heads the interest group Alliance for I-69, said 220 miles of I-69 and I-2 in Texas have been completed so far. About 1,000 miles of the planned superhighway ranging from Canada to Mexico have been designated as an interstate.
The I-69 project, which was approved by Congress in 1991, has been built in small segments because there is no federal funding to complete the project in its entirety.
Murphy said the I-69 superhighway provides a way for food, electronics and oil to be transported quickly to consumers.
"Think about what this means for jobs," Murphy said. "If someone is sitting in the Port of Laredo waiting to get through, then someone else's job down the road is being held up."
Emergency measures requiring transportation, such as hurricane evacuations, can also be done more efficiently because of access to I-69.
Speaking of safety, Murphy cited data from the Texas Department of Transportation on fatal vehicle crashes.
"What they found is that in recent years, crashes in the sections that will be in the rural areas of I-69 happen four times more often than in urban areas," Murphy said. "So, building I-69 faster will help us reduce fatalities on the road."
Murphy said her organization, the Alliance for I-69, considers upgrades for U.S. 59 from Victoria to Laredo to be important, as it is "one of the top four corridors in the state needing more attention."
"Most the highway only has two traffic lanes. Billions of dollars is needed to extend it to four lanes and later convert it to interstate standards," Murphy said.
More money for highway improvements is coming, as Texas is set receive $1 billion for new upgrades every year under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Murphy said.
"A thing to note when discussing this project with your legislators is that a third of all Texans live along I-69," Murphy said.
Another speaker, Victoria Regional Airport Director Lenny Llerena, covered developments both in the sky and on the ground.
The airport has an agreement with the Texas A&M Forest Service, Llerena said, that would allow the airport to become a regional hub for firefighting aircraft.
Some of the planes that could be used to fight fires would need to run on a heavier-duty runway, Llerena said. A runway with a greater weight-bearing capacity could convince the Federal Aviation Administration to provide more funding to the Victoria airport.
"(The forest service) wants to eventually have larger size aircraft out of the airport because of the size of the runway and because of the availability of rent," Llerena said. "We have quite a bit of rent space that could be utilized for many kinds of aircraft."
A new runway would cost around $35 million, but the airport would only have to contribute 10%, while the federal government would cover the rest of the total, Llerena said.
"All of the projects we are planning to do may take around 10 years to complete," Llerena said.
Llerena also laid out plans to fill three sites surrounding the airport with business centers. Site A for example could contain one larger facility or several buildings.
The airport director made reference to the Lone Tree Business Park — which is home to Caterpillar Victoria — saying the area is running out of developed land.
"There is a need for new land to be developed and be able to house new businesses — commercial and industrial," Llerena said. "What's a better place to do this than the airport?"
During the transportation conference, broadband internet was also a featured topic. Darrek Ferell, one of the assistant city managers for the City of Victoria, said providers AT&T and Searchlight are projected to serve around 23,000 homes in Victoria by January 2024.
"The city wants to help residents find available, reliable and affordable broadband service," Ferrell said.
Farrell said city leaders understand broadband internet access is important to families because of its increasing usage at both work and school.
"(Better internet connectivity) makes Victoria more of a destination for people who bring more investments to the city," Ferrell said. "Making sure our students are able to constantly have good connectivity improves grades, improves performance and enhances the livability of our city."