A DeWitt County prison inmate charged with arson and murder died by suicide Tuesday night, weeks before his trial was to begin.

"Our goal was to ensure that Nathaneal Chipps spent the rest of his life in prison, and ultimately that has occurred," District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson said on Thursday.

Chipps was charged with the first-degree murder of Loren Nichole Chacon, 36, of Victoria, and arson in a Sept. 23, 2021, fire at 1181 Northside Road in northern Victoria County.

Chacon's sister said on Thursday her family wanted to see the man convicted.

"It's a bottle of mixed emotions," Leslie Clark said. "We're sad and in shock. He took the easy way out."

Filley Johnson said Chipps and Chacon were dating at the time her death.

Staff at the Stevenson Unit in Cuero found Chipps, 37, unresponsive in his cell Tuesday night, said Robert Hurst, Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman. Chipps was arrested in September and was scheduled to go to trial Aug. 17.

Hurst did not disclose the circumstances of Chipps' death, but he said a preliminary investigation found he died by suicide.

Investigators said the September fire was set in an attempt to hide evidence of Chacon's homicide, in which her body was mutilated.

Chipps was on parole at the time for a 2007 manslaughter conviction, according to officials. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of arson and homicide and placed in the Stevenson Unit.

On Tuesday, Chipps was taken by ambulance to Cuero Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:49 p.m., Hurst said.

Hurst said the death remains under investigation by the Office of the Inspector General.

"Chipps’ death is a tragic end to an already tragic situation for Loren Chacon’s family," Filley Johnson said. "We informed them of Chipps’ death yesterday, but I won’t speculate on how this development has impacted them."

Chacon is survived by four children, the youngest of whom is now 3 years old. All of the children are in the care of their father.

"It's been one bomb after the other dropped on our family," Clark said.