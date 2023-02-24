Innovation Collective, a leading organization dedicated to building innovative communities, is excited to announce the return of its annual Think Big Festival to Victoria, Texas. The festival will take place on April 27th-29th and bring together entrepreneurs, innovators and investors from across the country for a weekend of inspiration, learning, and networking.
"We are thrilled to bring the Think Big Festival to Victoria and showcase the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of our community," said Nick Smoot, CEO of Innovation Collective. "The festival is a celebration of the incredible work being done by entrepreneurs and innovators in our community and beyond. We are excited to see what this year's festival will bring."
The Think Big Festival will feature a range of keynote speakers, Think Tank, and networking opportunities designed to inspire and educate entrepreneurs and innovators. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, gain insights from experienced entrepreneurs, and learn about the latest trends and technologies shaping the future of business.
"Think Big Festival is not just a conference, it's an experience," said Karissa Winters, community lead of Innovation Collective in Victoria. "We've designed the festival to be an immersive, interactive event that will inspire and challenge attendees to think big and pursue their dreams. Whether you're an entrepreneur just starting out or an experienced innovator looking for new ideas, the festival has something for everyone."
In addition to the keynote speakers and workshops, the Think Big Festival will feature a tech carnival, where entrepreneurs and businesses will have the opportunity to showcase their technology to the community, as well as a showcase of the latest innovative technologies and products from around the country.
"The tech carnival is one of the highlights of the festival," said Smoot, "It's a chance for entrepreneurs to showcase their technology and let the community really see and feel the amazing things that are being done right around them."
The Think Big Festival promises to be an inspiring and energizing event for entrepreneurs and innovators in Victoria and beyond. Tickets and additional information can be found on Eventbrite through https://www.innovationcollective.co/events.