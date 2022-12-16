The year 2023 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for internet accessibility in Victoria, as new broadband networks are set to be installed in the city in the coming months.
At a conference held in Victoria earlier this month, Assistant City Manager Darrek Ferrell said two internet service providers are projected to link over 23,000 homes to a fiber-optic network by January 2024.
“(Better internet connectivity) makes Victoria more of a destination for people who bring more investments to the city,” Ferrell said. “Making sure our students are able to constantly have good connectivity improves grades, improves performance and enhances the livability of our city.”
The City of Victoria created a map highlighting areas where providers AT&T and Sparklight plan to establish their services. AT&T's networks dot the north and south sides of the city, while Sparklight's blocks cover several neighborhoods within city limits.
Sparklight, an Arizona-based company tasked with forming state-of-the-art broadband infrastructure in Victoria, launched its broadband service in the city this month.
Sparklight's installation efforts throughout the city are ongoing, as contractors for the company were digging holes for the fiber network at The Club at Colony Creek this past Wednesday.
Brett Willis is the general manager for Sparklight's headquarters on Coffee Street in Victoria. Willis said the internet provider ultimately plans to serve around 24,000 homes "within the next year."
"We're seeing the need for broadband in Victoria," Willis said. "People need reliable speeds to thrive. Without a quality connection, video chats and telehealth appointments couldn't be possible."
Sparklight's fiber-optic cables travel either through towering pole lines or in an underground system. Since underground construction destroys landscaping, Willis said his company worked closely with Farrell to ensure the damages to terrain were minimized as much as possible.
"Instead of cutting up earth from one end to another, we two dig two holes for the starting and end point," Willis said. "We push down pipe (which protects the fibers) one end, and it pops out at the other end."
To get to a home, Sparklight's fiber service starts at one of three hub sites, then data travels through the fiber-optic cable, continuing to branch out into neighborhoods.
The Arizona-based internet provider offers download and upload speeds of up to 1,000 megabits, or 1 gigabit, per second.
To be considered as a "broadband" service by the Federal Communications Commission, download speeds must be at least 25 mbps and upload speeds should be at least 3 mbps.
Willis said Sparklight's fiber internet can work constantly without disruption.
"When you have video calls or play video games online, the connection is seamless," Willis said. "There's no buffering."
During a pandemic that forced families to work at home, local officials formed the Victoria Broadband Commission. The group consists of city and county officials and leaders from the medical and business fields.
Last year, the commission hired an engineering firm to conduct a report on broadband accessibility in Victoria. The survey published by CobbFendley found that reliable access to broadband is harder to find in lower income communities, such as in Victoria's south side.
"We are continuing to analyze data to find the areas that are underserved," Willis, the Sparklight general manager, said.
Another internet provider, Optimum, offers an 1,000 mbps plan to Victoria customers for $70 a month, a rate $35 less than Sparklight's.
Optimum, which has a retail store on Industrial Drive in Victoria, has been criticized by residents for having slow and unhelpful customer service.
Optimum participates in the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers a subsidy of up to $30 a month for qualifying households.
"This program is available to new and current Optimum customers in Victoria and can be applied to any Optimum Internet plan," Optimum's parent company Altice said in a statement.
Sparklight's presence in Victoria will continue to grow next year, as the company will open a retail store on North Navarro Street. Willis estimated construction on the building will end in February.
Additionally, two more hub sites for Sparklight's fiber network will be completed in the coming months.
"We are extremely excited for our Victoria team to provide internet services to residents," Willis said.