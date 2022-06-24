Authorities continued an investigation Thursday of a Mission Valley fire that killed a man but declined to identify the victim or give details.
The brick house, located in the 700 block of Farm-to-Market Road 622, was occupied by an elderly man, who used a wheelchair for mobility, said a neighbor who declined to give his name. The neighbor, who has lived on the farm road for most of his life, also said the deceased man’s wife and son lived in the burned house.
Authorities previously said the man who died in the fire was the only person home at the time of the fire.
The burned house’s walls and roof remained intact, but the windows and doors had burn marks.
Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo declined to provide the deceased man’s identity among other details Thursday, saying the investigation was ongoing.
After the fire was extinguished, authorities found the man and two family pets deceased, Castillo said on Wednesday.
The neighbor said the pets were dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.