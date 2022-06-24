Fire
Buy Now

A fire broke out at a Mission Valley home on Wednesday, killing one man.

 Tamara Diaz | tdiaz@vicad.com

Authorities continued an investigation Thursday of a Mission Valley fire that killed a man but declined to identify the victim or give details.

The brick house, located in the 700 block of Farm-to-Market Road 622, was occupied by an elderly man, who used a wheelchair for mobility, said a neighbor who declined to give his name. The neighbor, who has lived on the farm road for most of his life, also said the deceased man’s wife and son lived in the burned house.

Authorities previously said the man who died in the fire was the only person home at the time of the fire.

The burned house’s walls and roof remained intact, but the windows and doors had burn marks.

Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo declined to provide the deceased man’s identity among other details Thursday, saying the investigation was ongoing.

After the fire was extinguished, authorities found the man and two family pets deceased, Castillo said on Wednesday.

The neighbor said the pets were dogs.

Fire
Buy Now

Crime scene tape surrounds a Mission Valley house that burned Wednesday morning, killing one man.

Recommended For You


Tamara covers the public safety beat for the Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6597 or tdiaz@vicad.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Tamara covers crime and courts as the public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and a native of Minnesota.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.