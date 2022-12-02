One woman is dead after a Friday morning house fire in Victoria County.
A neighbor called 911 about the fire at 219 Kingwood Forest Drive about 9 a.m., and when the Victoria Fire Department and Victoria County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from inside the house, said Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo.
The house, originally two stories, collapsed into one story.
"It's a total loss," Castillo said.
Firefighters initially made entry into the house but had to pull out, he said. Eventually, they recovered the body of one of the house's residents, a woman whose identity had not been released.
The woman is thought to have been home alone at the time of the fire, Castillo said.
Investigators have requested an autopsy for the woman.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, the cause of the fire was still under investigation, and investigators had not been able to enter the remains of the house because it was still cooling down.
A number of other fire departments, including the Nursery and Mission Valley volunteer fire departments, also responded to the fire.