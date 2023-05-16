Q: Is the 5-second rule valid?
A: As different times in our lives, we've either seen someone or been the one to pick up food off the floor as soon as it touched the floor and eat it, quickly claiming the 5-secnd rule.
According to the legend, we heard while growing up, as long as the food is picked up in 5 seconds, the food was still safe to eat.
No matter how dirty the floor may have been.
But that is not always wise.
Remember surface cross-contamination is one of the leading causes of foodborne illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While there is some validity to the 5-second rule, it is not how you would expect it, and you should think twice about risking your health by testing it.
The last thing you want is for your body to end up like Bill Murray's character in the movie "Osmosis Jones." His character Frank Detorre nearly dies from a fictional virus that throws his body's temperature regulation out of whack after he ate an egg off a zoo pen floor. Spoilers for the 2001 film, by the way.
When it comes to the 5-second rule, you are going to get less surface cross-contamination than if you left it for more extended periods, according to research published in the American Society for Microbiology Journal led by Professor Donald W. Schaffner, a food microbiologist at Rutgers University in New Jersey. But, no matter how long the food is left on a surface, it never escapes surface cross-contamination completely.
The study also found the composition of the food made a significant difference in how much cross contamination takes place. Food with a moist composition, such as watermelon, was contaminated more than dryer foods, such as gummies.
So, if you are enjoying watermelon this summer and drop it on the ground, it is best to leave it to Mother Nature or throw it in the trash. You should probably follow that practice for all food in general just to be safe.