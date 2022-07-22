It is not a secret by now: the summer heat has not treated the Crossroads kindly.
So, is this summer the hottest on record? A meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi said there is no conclusive answer as of late July, but the dog days of 2022 are on notice nevertheless.
"It's definitely up there," Brian Field said in an interview with the Advocate. "In Victoria, there have been a lot of days where it has been close to 110 degrees in terms of the heat index."
"The heat index (feels like temperature) is a measure of how hot it feels to a person outside in the shade," Field wrote in an email. "It considers the air temperature and the humidity as these two factors affect a person's ability to cool themselves.
"The higher the humidity, the harder it is for one's sweat to evaporate and cool them off," Field continued. "It's also important to consider the effect of multiple days of elevated heat indices as heat has a cumulative effect on the body."
Field referenced three graphs—one depicting the average temperature in Victoria from May 1 to July 21 between the years 1902 and 2022, and the other two displaying the average high and low temperatures using the same time spans from the first graph.
"This shows 2022 is the warmest summer so far, but keep in mind we have several days left to go in July so this information could change," Field wrote.
According to Field, this May and June's average temperatures in Victoria — 81.6 and 83.7 degrees, respectively — would be the warmest on record if they are made official. If July were to end today, this month's average temperature would enter the top 10 at 86.4 degrees.
Unfortunately for the Crossroads, the warm weather will probably stick around in August. The Climate Prediction Center stated in a July 21 report that August temperatures will likely be above normal readings.
The next three months are expected to remain dry as well, as the National Integrated Drought System predicted Victoria's "Severe Drought" conditions would persist.
