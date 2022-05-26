Isabela Garza, is “a STEM girl, for sure.” Her favorite subjects are math and science. “I hope to either be a user experience designer, or work with AI (artificial intelligence).”
Despite her chosen career field, however, she said it was her English teacher, Bridget Boyle, who made a big impact during her years at St. Joseph High School, where she is this year's senior class valedictorian. "She was just one to really encourage the class and always be there for us and support us,” Isabela said.
It was in middle school that her love of STEM, short for science, technology, engineering and math, developed. “We had an elective called ‘robotics,’ and we would build these little robots and program them on our computers,” Isabela said. “I think that’s what really sparked my interest in it.”
She started learning more about AI and thought how “that’d be really cool to work in.”
Isabela’s mother, Dr. Adelaida Resendez, a pediatrician, said her daughter worked very hard to achieve her success.
“Since a little girl, Isa has always seemed to give her full effort to whatever she sets her mind to, whether it be in gymnastics, soccer, or academics,” she said.
Great grades don’t always come easily. When asked how she would feel with a grade of C, she said, “I would feel terrible, because I know that I’m capable of more than that. I can improve and do better.” She explained that in her first year at St. Joseph, she received a 50 on an English assignment. “I thought my world was ending for sure.”
She said pre-AP world history and AP U.S. history were a challenge, because they didn’t “resonate with me. I am not a history person.” However, good study habits and extra effort helped her overcome a general lack of interest.
Isabela is looking forward to attending the University of Texas at Austin to experience its diversity.
“Being in a small school ... you’re around the same people all the time,” she said. She is looking forward to joining clubs and meeting and working with people from different backgrounds, adding “And attending games.”
“We are so excited to see what she will accomplish in the next chapter of her life at the University of Texas,” Resendez said, adding, “We pray that God guide her and give her the courage to follow her dreams.”
Isabela considers herself a bit of an introvert.
“I’m pretty shy when it comes to new people. I’ve never been one for public speaking. It’s something I need to work at,” she said.
Her upcoming speech as valedictorian has her a bit nervous, to say the least.
“I’m terrified,” she said laughing.
But that won’t stop Isabela, because she said she is “becoming more comfortable in my own skin.”
Isabela's mother told her to "always believe in yourself." That is a lesson that has been taken to heart.
"You can't really improve on something outwardly if you're not secure in who you are," she said.
When asked what advice she would give other students, she joked, “I would say grades aren’t everything, but that’s a little hypocritical from me.” After thinking a moment, she said the best thing to do when undertaking any challenge is to “enjoy the journey.”
