Isabela Garza is a STEM girl, for sure. Her favorite subjects are math and science.
“I hope to either be a user experience designer, or work with AI (artificial intelligence).”
Despite her chosen career field, however, she said it was her English teacher, Gretchen Boyle, who made a big impact during her years at St. Joseph High School, where she is this year’s senior class valedictorian.
“She was just one to really encourage the class and always be there for us and support us,” Isabela said.
Her lover of STEM, short for science, technology, engineering and math, developed in middle school.
“We had an elective called ‘Robotics’ and we would build these little robots and program them on our computers,” Isabela said. “I think that’s what really sparked my interest in it.”
Isabela’s mother, Dr. Adelaida Resendez, a pediatrician, said her daughter worked very hard to achieve her success. “Since a little girl, Isa has always seemed to give her full effort to whatever she sets her mind to, whether it be in gymnastics, soccer, or academics.”
Isabela is looking forward to attending the University of Texas at Austin to experience its diversity.
“Being in a small school … you’re around the same people all the time.”
She is looking forward to joining clubs and meeting and working with people from different backgrounds, adding “And attending games.”
Isabela considers herself a bit of an introvert. “I’m pretty shy when it comes to new people. I’ve never been one for public speaking. It’s something I need to work at.”
Her upcoming speech as valedictorian has her a bit nervous, to say the least.
“I’m terrified,” she said laughing.
On May 27, this story was updated to correctly identify Gretchen Boyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.