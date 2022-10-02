Victoria’s portion of the National Life Chain event on Sunday met with some dissent from a pro-life organization calling for even more drastic restrictions than Texas lawmakers have approved, calling themselves “abolitionists of human abortion” and asking that women who obtain abortions, anywhere or for any reason, be treated as murderers.
The pro-life people standing outside the Chick-fil-A, 6104 N. Navarro St., from 2-3 p.m. expressed a desire to help women who face unwanted pregnancies, while the self-styled “abolitionists” said women seeking abortions should not be treated so kindly.
Bernie Seale, of the Holy Family Catholic Church, organized Victoria’s portion of the nationwide Life Chain event along with husband Robert Seale. The two have organized the event for several years and said it is meant to be a peaceful, prayerful pro-life expression.
“We’ve made some progress with Roe being overturned, but it didn’t end abortion. We do have a long way to go. Women can be bused and flown out of state to obtain abortions at our expense,” Seale said. “Our purpose is also to help mothers now. Those mothers who have chosen life. Life begins at conception. It’s a gift from God and we don’t have any right to end that life at any time.”
She said local programs such as the Gabriel Project and Bethlehem Maternity Home will house mothers and help them “get a foothold and maybe a little education for a job.”
With the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on June 24th, she said, the focus has turned to ending illegal abortions and helping pregnant women cope.
About 15-20 minutes into Sunday’s hourlong event, Cheryl and CR Cali walked up to speak with attendees about a more firm approach to ending abortion — the “abolitionist of human abortion” movement.
“There is a strong abolitionist presence in bigger cities and there is an online community,” Cheryl Cali said. “In general we agree with pro-life groups, but we do not see women who murder their children as victims. We understand there are victims, but the legal definition of coercion is that it has to be under the threat of death. They are pressured but not coerced and victimized. These women are engaging in a criminal act. It is murder.”
CR Cali runs a video blog called Resisting Balaam. One video is entitled, ”Closing Healthcare facilities that kill preborn children.” Cali said in the video, “We engage the culture of death that demands the sacrifice of our children.”
Cheryl Cali compared women who seek abortions to murderers.
“If two pregnant women are walking up to an abortion clinic to have their pregnancies terminated and one of those women stabs the other in the abdomen, killing the baby, she will be charged with murder,” Cali said. “But the mother carrying that baby could go into an abortion clinic and have it murdered and that’s okay. It makes no sense.”
Seale disdained to speak with the Calis, Cheryl Cali said, and walked away when they approached her.
Cheryl Cali said the way her and her husband appear — with multiple tattoos and piercings — “makes people think they are pro-abortion” and causes a communication breakdown.
Caitlyn Guajardo of Victoria spent several minutes discussing the topic with CR Cali. While the two are in agreement on their pro-life stance, they diverge when it comes to treatment of women with unwanted pregnancies.
“We want them to know we are here to help them with whatever needs they have and abortion does not have to be the option they take,” Guajardo said.
Guajardo was standing along North Navarro Street with her three young children and her sister, Elizabeth Roan. Her sign read, “Pro women/pro family/pro life.”
Nearby, Julie and Clara Venglar also held signs which read “Prayer to change hearts” and “Adoption the loving option.”
Several passers-by honked approval, while another few shouted disapproval. One young woman in a passing car threw a shaka, commonly known as a ‘hang 10,’ and yelled “I love abortion!”
Some participants held rosaries and moved their mouths in silent prayer. This, Seale said, is in keeping with the peaceful, prayerful attitude of Life Chain.