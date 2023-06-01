First the bad news: June 1 is the start of Hurricane season.

Now the good news: It's expected to be extremely average before its conclusion Nov. 30.

That's the short story of the 2023 hurricane season, as forecast by the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center.

That means, said weather service meteorologist Juan Peña, expect anywhere from 12 to 17 named storms. Storms are named when they are classified as a tropical storm or a hurricane. Of those dozen or more, as many as four could be "strong enough to be a major hurricane," Peña said. That'd be Category 3 or higher, carrying winds of at least 111 mph.

"Pretty much, we're on pace for, or we're expected to have, a near-normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season," he said. That doesn't mean storms will necessarily reach land. It's possible they all could swirl off into the Atlantic and fade away.

"That's the one thing that we always really stress with these outlooks. They just pretty much give us a general idea of what the season might look like. It doesn't tell us how many are going to hit land. It doesn't tell us how many are going to strike where." Peña said.

"So although it's nice to have some kind of idea of how active the season may be, our messaging is always going to stay consistent. Which is, now, before anything develops, is the time to prepare and just be ready. Just in case something does strike. Because even if we have a near normal to below normal season it only takes one strong storm, like in 2017 with Harvey, to wreck a community."

And 2017 was the last year the Crossroads was struck by a major storm. Harvey was a Category 4 hurricane when it came ashore that August, killing over 100 people and causing catastrophic flooding. It caused about $125 billion in damage as it wracked the Gulf coasts of Texas and Louisiana, making it one of the costliest storms, along with Katrina in 2005, to strike the nation.

Despite being inland, homes and businesses were not spared in the Crossroads, through Houston and beyond.

That's why the weather service encourages people to plan ahead, buy canned and other nonperishable foods, bottled water, medicines, batteries and a radio to monitor the storm. Pack these items where they'll be easily accessible and ready to go if you must evacuate. Pack clothes in a go bag you can pick up on your way out to your vehicle.

"Usually the rule of thumb is enough food for seven days and one gallon of water per person for seven days," Peña said. He added it's also a good time to look over your insurance documents and make sure your policies are up to date with the right coverages. Also pack these documents and other important papers in a waterproof bag. Additionally, if you have plywood or shutters to cover windows and doors, "Make sure they're in good condition," he added.

And for those who remember the pandemic, it might be a good time to stock up on toilet paper and similar products that often fly off shelves during disaster preparations.

The weather service has a checklist and other tips on its website, noaa.gov/hurricane-prep.

In addition, the weather service is holding free hurricane town hall meetings in person and online to offer tips and advice. You can sign up and find out more at weather.gov/crp/hurricanetalks. The next one in English is June 13 and in Spanish is June 29.