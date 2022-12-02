Jackson County Sheriff Kelly R. Janica was appointed to his position Dec. 14, 2021, after A.J. “Andy” Louderback stepped down and announced his candidacy for U.S. Congress in Texas’ 27th Congressional District. Janica ran unopposed in November's election and will remain in office until December 2024, finishing a full term, he said Thursday.
He added that he will not seek reelection.
Janica, 67, has lived his entire life in Ganado and is a third generation Janica, he said. He is married to Cynthia Fenner Janica and has two children, a daughter and a son. His daughter lives in Ganado and his son is the fire chief of the Edna Fire Department.
Throughout his life, he has served in various civic organizations, including as president of the Jackson County Youth Rodeo, a member of the Lions Club, Edna Masonic Lodge and Shriners, as well as a 32nd-degree member of the Scottish Rite of Free Masonry.
He has served Jackson County since he was 21 years old, in 1977.
He worked for the Edna Police Department for 11 years, he said, from the ranks on up to assistant police chief.
He was next elected sheriff in 1988 and served four terms.
He was defeated in 2005 and worked as a commercial helicopter pilot for more than five years.
"I retired from flying right about the time that the Deepwater Horizon (oil spill) happened," Janica said. "I went to Louisiana and worked as a decontamination supervisor for a BP contractor until they got that cleaned up. Then, my son and I ran our own construction business for a while, and I started ranching again."
Soon after, Janica said, the newly elected county judge appointed him Jackson County Emergency Management Coordinator, and then, when Louderback left, Janica was appointed to replace him as sheriff.
“I’m fixing things that are broken. I have got all the law enforcement agencies here working together to reach a common goal. We’re pulling in the same direction now," Janica said. "We all get along. We’re all friends. We have to be out here. We haven't got enough personnel that we can all go our own way. Our problems are their problems and their problems are our problems.”
Dec. 14 marks one year since he became sheriff this time around, Janica said. He plans to leave the office and Jackson County with an upgraded communication system.
"We need a better communication system that will include the city of Edna, and Ganado, commissioners, the schools and the hospitals," Janica said. "I want this radio system to last at least three years after I'm gone."
One thing is certain for Janica, he said, he wants to be remembered the way he remembers Sheriff Lewis Watson.
"I think he was the sheriff in the late 1960s, early 1970s," Janica said, holding back tears. "He was somebody I really looked up to as a little boy."
Watson, he said, was a sheriff in the same vein of fictional Sheriff Taylor of Mayberry in "The Andy Griffith Show."
The question of his legacy, he said, is too deep to name. He simply wants to be as good a man and as effective a sheriff as Watson was, he said.