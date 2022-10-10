Jackson County will host two National Night Out block parties Tuesday, one in Edna and one in Ganado.
Edna Rotary Club will host its 7th Annual National Night Out block party, from 5:30-7 p.m., at the Jackson County Services parking lot, 115 W. Main St., in Edna, according to a news release from the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.
The Ganado Rotary Club will host its block party from 5:30 -7:30 p.m. at the Devers Creek Park Pavilion, 601 W. Sutherland St. in Ganado.
Ganado police and fire personnel, as well as Jackson County deputies, Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, Texas DPS personnel and others will participate in the festivities.