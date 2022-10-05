The Jackson County Youth Fair continues throughout this week as more than 220 children showcase the animals they raised at the Brackenridge Main Event Center.
Each of the children's animals will be judged Wednesday with more 180 animals being auctioned off Saturday, and all funds will go directly to the children who raised the animals.
Last year, the fair raised more the $900,000 for the students who participated with their projects, said Brian Bradley, Jackson County Youth Fair president.
"The fair only deducts $100 from every exhibitor. The kids get the rest of the money, and they use it for hopefully college," Bradley said.
Bradley has been on the fair board for over 20 years and the biggest thing for him is that the money goes into each kid's pocket, he said.
"We want kids to have that money, put it in their savings and have something when they graduate," Bradley said.
Judging for the animals will begin Wednesday with the commercial heifers already judged and being presented their awards at noon, he said.
Animals being judged Wednesday include swine, rabbits, roaster, fryers, goats, lambs and steers, according to the fair's schedule.
Grand and reserve champions will be named Wednesday, as well, Bradley said.
The auction will take place 1 p.m. Saturday.
Of the 220 livestock animals entered, only 180 will be sold, he said. This isn't counting the 24 of 40 commercial heifers that will also be auctioned off.
"Every year since we've been doing this, you are always nervous about it before it happens and somehow or another every year the community comes together and always seems to go up a little bit," Bradley said. "The economy is not exactly booming, so we are hoping we have a good auction. Every year that we think this is going to be the bad year somehow or another it ends up not so. We are praying for that again."
Beyond the livestock show aspect of the fair, the Heart of America Carnival opens Wednesday and continues through Saturday.
"The Heart of America, they are a very clean carnival. They're good people. They treat us well and we get along really good with them and they have all the rides set up already," Bradley said.