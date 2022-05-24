A Victoria woman was sentenced Tuesday afternoon on embezzlement charges.
Billie Hessler, of Victoria, was ordered to serve 90 days in jail and repay thousands of dollars during a plea hearing at the Victoria County Courthouse. Hessler also was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication probation.
She will begin the jail sentence on June 3.
Hessler was ordered to pay $168,000 to Stanley Koenig with $10,000 to be paid as soon as she receives proceeds from an insurance policy. She will then be required to pay 110 payments of $1,436.36 starting Oct. 1.
She also was ordered to pay $20,049.14 to Devil Dog Swabbing, an Inez business. Koenig is one of the business' owners.
Three people gave victim impact statements after Hessler pleaded guilty.
In 2020, Victoria Livestock Show officials accused Hessler of embezzlement, but criminal charges were never filed.
Hessler declined to comment as she was leaving the courthouse.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
