Jak se mas?
Victoria’s annual Czech party bounced back in full swing Sunday, after being knocked off the calendar for two years by COVID-19. Festival goers were met everywhere by the simple question, “Jak se mas?,” which translates to “How are you?”
Well over 300 people attended Sunday’s 34th annual Czech Heritage Festival at the Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., hosted by the Victoria County Czech Heritage Society. One woman selling her craft there spoke of her Native American heritage and how she came by her adopted Czech heritage through marriage to a Shiner man. Others were charter members with deep roots in the heritage society.
+15 Festival attendees celebrate Czech culture at the 34th annual Victoria County Czech Heritage Festival e
The event ran from 10:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and included Czech booths and exhibits, a pastry wheel, baked goodies, a Czech stew and sausage luncheon, craft booths, Tarok and live music. Shiner beer was on tap.
Julia Stluka married a first generation American whose parents came to Shiner from Central Europe. Her husband, James William Stluka, was an Army veteran of World War II. He died about 25 years ago. The couple were only married 10 years, she said.
Still, Stluka has adopted her husband’s Czech heritage and had a craft booth at Sunday’s festival where she sold her handmade jewelry. Her business is called Julia’s Creations. She both makes and repairs jewelry.
She has fashioned dazzling beads of every color, facet and shape into necklaces, earrings and bracelets. Some of her jewelry had turquoise embellishments of the traditional Native American sort.
“I am two kinds of American Indian,” Stluka said. “I am Pottawatomie of Kansas, and I am Cherokee.”
Pottawatomie, Kansas, Stluka’s hometown, was made infamous by John Brown when he massacred residents there in 1856 because he suspected they were pro-slavery. The town took its name from Stluka’s forebears.
Stluka said that she will have a booth set up for Nov. 12th’s craft show at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 8300 NE Zac Lentz Parkway.
Close by Stluka’s booth Sunday, Carolyn Nevlud, also Czech by marriage, sold Czech-themed trinkets, decorated with little painted flowers arranged in kaleidoscope fashion on magnets, mugs, and hand-painted on delicate blown eggshells nestled carefully in tissue papers.
Her items came from eastern Europe, and the eggs were hand-painted by a Czech woman.
Nevlud and her husband recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, she said, and are regulars at the festival.
Next to Nevlud, Geraldine and James Venglar helped run the Country Store, a booth selling baked goods like ice-box cookies and homemade bread.
The dough used to make ice-box cookies is prepared, shaped into a log and then kept in the refrigerator overnight. The recipes for these cookies are traditional and many date back 100 or more years. Baggies full of them were selling fast.
The Venglars will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Oct. 5 and are charter members of the Victoria County Czech Heritage Society, which was first organized in 1984, Geraldine Venglar said.
Down the hallway, in a little brightly-lit conference room, 16 people gathered to learn a traditional card game called Tarok taught by another charter member, Joe Pustka. Pustka had Mark Blanchard on hand to help teach the game. They called the “class” Tarok 101.
Blanchard said he had been playing the game since he was 12 years old. He’s 79 now, and he said, when he was younger, his grandma supplied the pennies for the children to place bets.
After the game, the pennies were returned to the jar they came from. No reason for anyone to gloat over winnings.
“I think she checked our pockets at the door,” Blanchard said with a chuckle. “The jar was always full.”
Tarok is a traditional card game similar in many ways to the American card game called spades, just a bit more complicated, players said Sunday while learning.
Fifty-four cards are used to play, 22 are trump cards and 32 are suit cards. The object is to get to 53 points or more to win. Trump cards have the most value and carry the most weight in the game.
Each player lays down one card in a round, the highest card takes all the cards (points) for that round. Trump cards beat all others — “trump” is known to be an alteration of “triumph,” according to the Online Etymology Dictionary.
The festival was dedicated in memory of Marjorie Matula, the first vice president of the heritage society.
Another Czech phrase was ever-present at Sunday’s festival: “dekuji vam,” or “thank you.” People seemed happy to be back together to celebrate Czech heritage with traditional food, lively music and plenty of company.