Kevin Janak will celebrate his birthday on New Year's Eve. The celebration comes at a time of transition for the Victoria county commissioner.
Come Jan. 1, Janak, 62, will give his Precinct 2 seat to Jason Ohrt, who currently directs an assisted living facility in Victoria.
"I want to thank my family, friends and all the supporters for their support these past 16 years," Janak said.
Janak is planning his next steps this month, but he knows he will be spending time with his wife of 43 years, Tammy, and his two sons, Jamey and Jeremy.
The commissioner for Victoria County's second precinct said his work has been a shared effort with the other commissioners and the employees of Victoria County.
"It's about 'we,' and not 'me,'" Janak said.
In the years since he joined the commissioners court in 2007, Janak said he is proud of several policies county leaders have adopted.
Commissioners changed the way Victoria County pays for electricity during Janak's time in office, choosing to purchase electricity from a broker rather than take part in a co-op.
"With every new contract, the price of electricity will fall and that's regardless of whether fuel prices will increase in the coming years" Janak said. "Right now, we are paying less than 4¢ per kilowatt hour."
Janak said electricity is the fifth largest expense on the county budget. The current arrangement lasts until 2032.
In his first year as a Victoria County commissioner, Janak said he helped implement an accounting system for estimating disaster expenses.
"Once we had tracked the disaster expenses, we could pull them up for easy reimbursement from FEMA when they came in to audit," Janak said.
The system proved to be effective following Hurricane Harvey, Janak said.
Speaking of Hurricane Harvey, the Precinct 2 commissioner said he was proud of the way leaders ensured contractors repairing damages had completed their work.
Overseeing county roads and bridges is an important part of Janak's commissioner role, he said. Seven bridges were replaced and 130 miles of roads were paved during his tenure.
"We got this done without ever raising tax rates," Janak said.
Janak's contributions to local transportation and infrastructure went beyond upgrading roads and bridges. He was appointed to the Texas Department of Transportation's off-system bridge program, which provides grants to local governments for the replacement of aging bridges. An off-system bridge is a bridge on a county road.
"A lot of the bridge money from the federal government was going to the bigger cities, so we came up with a way for the rural counties to get a fair share," Janak said.
The TxDOT program is still in place today, Janak said.
Victoria County's commissioners have completed all the projects "on the books," Janak said, but he wishes they would have gotten around to working on a drainage project on Northfork Road.
"It's up to the new group to decide if they want to pursue it," Janak said. "I would like to thank all property owners for partnering with us on drainage projects. Without them we couldn't water off of our roads."
Janak has not decided whether he will run for public office again, but he is open to the idea of running for an elected position at some point.
"You never know what the future holds," Janak said.