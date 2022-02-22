The UHV Student Life office and UHV Library will hold a story time event from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at UHV University Commons, UHV Library Second Floor.
This event is celebrated nationally each year to inspire caring community members to advocate for the rights of transgender and non-binary youth. UHV students will be reading four children’s books, including “I Am Jazz,” the story of a transgender child based on the real-life experience of Jazz Jennings, who has become a spokesperson for trans kids everywhere. The other three books include “Calvin,” “From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea,” and “Born Ready: The True Story of a Boy Named Penelope.”
The event is open to the Victoria community. All parents who attend will be placed into a drawing to win a free copy of one of the books. Free snacks and drinks will be provided while supplies last.
