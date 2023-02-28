A Jeep Wrangler drove into a Victoria building Tuesday evening when a driver confused the brake and gas pedals, police said.
At 4:47 p.m., police and fire officials were dispatched to the 3600 block of John Stockbauer Drive after the vehicle “breached” a building there, Lt. Mike Hernandez, Victoria Police Department, said.
Although Hernandez said he could not confirm the exact location, a large hole was present in the outside wall of a Wienerschnitzel drive-thru restaurant, 3602 John Stockbauer Drive. The hole was at least 2-3 feet deep and about the size of a vehicle. There was no other damage visible from the exterior of the restaurant.
As of 6:10 p.m., the restaurant appeared closed, and lights were off inside.
At the time of the crash, Justin Lopez was driving the Jeep, which was also occupied by passenger Carla Zapata.
Both people are in their 20s, but Hernandez said he could not provide the cities in which they live in nor exact ages.
Hernandez also said he was unclear whether anyone was injured.