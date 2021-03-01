Jenna Schaefer has earned the distinction of being named to the dean’s honor list for the Moody School of Communication at The University of Texas at Austin for the fall 2020 semester.
Jenna is a 2020 summa cum laude graduate of Victoria West High School. She is the daughter of Rob and Sherry Schaefer and granddaughter of Sue Schaefer and Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Wheeler, all of Victoria.
Jenna is attending The University of Texas at Austin pursuing a degree in Advertising.
