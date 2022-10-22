As Dr. Joe Paschal retires at the end of October from his longtime post as the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Livestock Specialist, he leaves behind a legacy of education and expertise in the South Texas livestock world.
In many ways, the world he’s retiring from is quite different than the one in which he started his career – you can’t apply to Texas A&M University through a letter like Paschal did in 1974, for instance.
It did the trick then, though, and Paschal graduated with a master’s degree in Animal Science in 1982, after two years in the school’s Corps of Cadets as an undergraduate.
The normal post-grad job search became more urgent with the arrival of his first child, and he found one at the American International Charolais Association, where he worked for three years until the organization planned to move to Kansas City, Mo.
“I didn’t really want to go to Kansas City, Mo. because it snowed up there, and so I was sort of casting around, and one of my major professors from A&M called me,” Paschal said.
That professor, Jim Sanders, asked Paschal if he was interested in going back to school. He was, and ended up graduating with a Ph.D. in Animal Breeding from Texas A&M in 1986.
“He was a good student, and did a good job on his dissertation,” Sanders said about his former student.
From A&M, Paschal took a job in Fort Stockton for two years, his first time to be in West Texas.
“Those folks out there, they take ranging seriously,” he said. “When you have an annual rainfall of 12 to 14 inches and an annual evaporation rate of about 20 or 30 inches you know, you take your grass and your country really serious.”
He learned a lot and had a “really good experience” there, he said, but when a position came open back home in Corpus Christi in 1988, he took it, and has been there ever since.
As the livestock specialist, he worked with an “outstanding set” of County Extension Agents in counties across the Gulf Coast and South Texas, which has changed a lot over the years.
“Young men, and now young men and women — well, some of those men were not so young — but now there’s a lot more young men and young women, and that’s great. I think that’s a positive thing,” he said.
He’s also spoken at nearly every South Texas Farm and Ranch Show since its debut in 1982, with Matt Bochat, the current Extension Agent in Victoria County, calling him a “great supporter of the show.”
“People come to the show just to hear what Joe has to say,” Bochat said. “And that’s not just here, that’s wherever he goes.”
The area has changed along with the people who work it.
Victoria has gotten bigger, small towns have grown and shrunk, and lots of ranches have fragmented as property gets handed down and sold over the years, sometimes to people who don’t have a history in ranching or livestock.
“We work with a different clientele, clientele that made their money in business somewhere” Paschal said, adding, “Making money may not be their number one objective, but they want to leave the land in good shape. They don’t want to hurt the land, and so they’re very interested in a lot of the same traditional topics that our ranchers, our longtime ranch men and ranch women are interested in, but the difference is that a lot of them are starting from zero in terms of knowledge, and so they spend a lot more time reading, and learning, and listening and asking questions, and that’s good.”
Paschal constantly praises the people he worked with, both the producers and the County Agents and other Extension Specialists.
“Even though I’m retiring, I’ll miss those guys and gals because they’re a real treasure to work with,” he said. “And of course, I’m gonna miss interacting with a producer. That’s the reason why I worked with this outfit for so long, is those two people, those two groups of people. The producers in this area and in Texas are the finest in the world.”
Victoria County Extension Agents, for their part, have had similarly positive experiences with Paschal.
“He’s easy to talk to, Joe’s a cowboy boots, jeans and a hat specialist. He’s not one of these specialists that has a coat and tie — I mean, he can dress up too — but he enjoys being out on the farm, being on the ranch, working with the producers,” Joe Janak, a retired Victoria County Agent, said. “A down to earth, truth be specialist, very knowledgeable. He always had the answers…not only the answer, but the right answer.”
Bochat had similar praise for Paschal as he gets ready to retire, and possibly write a book, at 68.
“It becomes kind of bittersweet, seeing that there’s no replacing Joe Paschal, let’s just be clear about that,” Bochat said, adding, “People like Joe, they don’t come along very often. And we were blessed to have him for a long time, and I can only say that I’m glad that I can call him my friend and my mentor.”